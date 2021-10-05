BioCina expands into full-service CDMO with full control of Pfizer manufacturing facility in Adelaide, Australia

SAN DIEGO and ADELAIDE, Australia: SAN DIEGO and ADELAIDE, Australia, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BioCina, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in process development and cGMP manufacturing of microbial-based therapeutics and mRNA vaccines announces the full and final transition from Hospira Adelaide Pty Ltd., an affiliate of Pfizer Inc., of its biologics manufacturing facility, colleagues and operations in Adelaide, Australia. This completes BioCina’s August 2020 acquisition of the facility.

Click here to view original post