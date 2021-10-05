New Culture Medium Supports Expansion of Natural Killer Cells for Cell and Gene Therapies

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Thermo Fisher Scientific today announced the launch of Gibco Cell Therapy Systems (CTS) NK-Xpander Medium, a GMP-manufactured cell culture medium that supports large-scale growth and culture of functional natural killer (NK) cells with or without the use of feeder cells. This is the first medium from Thermo Fisher specifically designed to support expansion of NK cells for cell therapy applications and is supported by raw material traceability and regulatory documentation.

Click here to view original post