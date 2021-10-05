Oncternal Therapeutics Announced Pre-Clinical Data from ONCT-534, an Androgen Receptor N-Terminal-Domain-Binding Small Molecule Degrader, Was Accepted for Virtual Poster Presentation at AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ONCT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel oncology therapies, today announced pre-clinical data from ONCT-534, an androgen receptor N-terminal-domain-binding small molecule degrader, was accepted for virtual poster presentation at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics on October 7-10, 2021. Oncternal has conducted a series of preclinical studies in collaboration with the Center for Cancer Research at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center.

Click here to view original post