Rebus Biosystems Welcomes Danilo Tait as VP Commercial Operations, EMEA

SANTA CLARA, Calif.: SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Rebus Biosystems Inc, ("Rebus Bio", "Rebus"), an Illumina Ventures-backed life science technology company creating revolutionary tools to advance spatial omics research, today announced Danilo Tait as the newest member of its leadership team. Tait, who holds a PhD in molecular biology from the Max-Planck Institute for Molecular Genetics and an MBA from SMC University in Switzerland, will lead the innovative spatial omics company’s commercialization drive across Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA).

