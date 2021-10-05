Viking Therapeutics to Present at H.C. Wainwright’s 5th Annual NASH Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Viking Therapeutics, Inc. ("Viking") (NASDAQ: VKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders, today announced that its chief executive officer, Brian Lian, Ph.D., will deliver a corporate presentation as part of H.C. Wainwright’s 5th Annual NASH Investor Conference. The conference, which will take place Tuesday, October 12, 2021, is being conducted with a virtual format.

