Progenity Announces Closing of $20 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at Premium to Market Under Nasdaq Rules

October 6, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Progenity Announces Closing of $20 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at Premium to Market Under Nasdaq Rules

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 13,333,334 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a purchase price of $1.50 per share, priced at a premium to market under Nasdaq rules for gross proceeds of approximately $20 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Progenity Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

August 19, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Progenity Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, announced today that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in an underwritten… Click here to view original post… […]

No Picture
News

Progenity Announces Closing of $40 Million Underwritten Public Offering

August 24, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Progenity Announces Closing of $40 Million Underwritten Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 40,000,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to 40,000,000 shares of its common stock, at a… Click here to view original post… […]

No Picture
News

Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

August 19, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 40,000,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to 40,000,000 shares of its common stock. Each share… Click here to view original post… […]