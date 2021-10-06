Progenity Announces Closing of $20 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at Premium to Market Under Nasdaq Rules

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 13,333,334 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a purchase price of $1.50 per share, priced at a premium to market under Nasdaq rules for gross proceeds of approximately $20 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses.

