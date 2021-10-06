Progenity Announces Closing of $20 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at Premium to Market Under Nasdaq Rules

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced the closing of its previously announced registered direct offering of 13,333,334 shares of the Company’s common stock, at a purchase price of $1.50 per share, priced at a premium to market under Nasdaq rules for gross proceeds of approximately $20 million, before deducting the placement agent’s fees and other offering expenses.
Related Articles
Progenity Announces Proposed Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, announced today that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase shares of its common stock in an underwritten… Click here to view original post… […]
Progenity Announces Closing of $40 Million Underwritten Public Offering
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 40,000,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to 40,000,000 shares of its common stock, at a… Click here to view original post… […]
Progenity Announces Pricing of $40 Million Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants
SAN DIEGO, Aug. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Progenity, Inc. (“Progenity”) (Nasdaq: PROG), an innovative biotechnology company, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 40,000,000 shares of its common stock and warrants to purchase up to 40,000,000 shares of its common stock. Each share… Click here to view original post… […]