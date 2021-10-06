Roswell Biotechnologies Appoints Biotech Veteran Mike Aicher as Executive Chairman of Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Roswell Biotechnologies, Inc., the molecular electronics company, announced today the appointment of Mike Aicher as executive chairman of its board of directors. A biotech industry veteran and entrepreneur, Mr. Aicher brings a wealth of experience in genomics and molecular diagnostics to the company. "We are honored to have Mike lead our board of directors at this pivotal time," said Roswell Biotechnologies CEO Paul Mola. "Mike’s experience growing companies and deep understanding of genomics and molecular diagnostics will be instrumental as we expand the business and commercialize the first molecular electronics chips for drug discovery and research, molecular diagnostics, and genomic sequencing."

Click here to view original post