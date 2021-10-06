Salk teams advance efforts to treat, prevent and cure brain disorders, via NIH brain atlas

LA JOLLA—It takes billions of cells to make a human brain, and scientists have long struggled to map this complex network of neurons. Now, dozens of research teams around the country, led in part by Salk scientists, have made inroads into creating an atlas of the mouse brain as a first step toward a human brain atlas.

The researchers, collaborating as part of the National Institute of Health’s BRAIN Initiative Cell Census Network (BICCN), report the new data today in a special issue of the journal Nature. The results describe how different cell types are organized and connected throughout the mouse brain.

“Our first goal is to use the mouse brain as a model to really understand the diversity of cells in the brain and how they’re regulated,” says Salk Professor and Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigator Joseph Ecker, co-director of the BICCN. “Once we’ve established tools to…

Click here to view original post