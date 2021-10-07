BioCina completes takeover of Pfizer-owned Australia plant; Cambrex adds space at NC site for small molecules

San Diego CDMO BioCina has finalized the final transition of its takeover of an Australian manufacturing site to boost its mRNA operations.
BioCina completed the acquisition from Pfizer-owned Hospira Adelaide, which began in August 2020. It now will have the ability to quickly manufacture therapies using plasmid DNA, a critical part of manufacturing mRNA vaccines, CAR-T cell therapies and viral gene replacement therapies.
In a statement, BioCina CEO Ian Wisenberg said:
Our vision is to be a trusted CDMO partner to the biopharma industry that helps save the lives of patients worldwide. We are now in full flight with unfettered ability to provide superior development and manufacturing services. With the current global pandemic, we have seen the need to develop fast, innovative life-saving medicines with world class science and superior quality to our partnered clients. This is at the core of the BioCina team’s capability, experience…
