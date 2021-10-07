BioCina completes takeover of Pfizer-owned Australia plant; Cambrex adds space at NC site for small molecules

San Diego CDMO BioCina has finalized the final transition of its takeover of an Australian manufacturing site to boost its mRNA operations.

BioCina completed the acquisition from Pfizer-owned Hospira Adelaide, which began in August 2020. It now will have the ability to quickly manufacture therapies using plasmid DNA, a critical part of manufacturing mRNA vaccines, CAR-T cell therapies and viral gene replacement therapies.

In a statement, BioCina CEO Ian Wisenberg said: