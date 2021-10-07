Cidara Therapeutics Announces Commencement of Concurrent Public Offerings of Common Stock and Preferred Stock

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that it has commenced concurrent but separate underwritten public offerings of its common stock and its Series X Convertible Preferred Stock. With respect to the common stock offering, Cidara also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase additional shares of its common stock at the public offering price. The closing of each proposed offering is not contingent upon the closing of the other. The offerings are subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when either or both of the offerings will be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offerings.

