Genesis Biotechnology Group Acquires BioBlocks to Grow the Preclinical Chemistry Services Portfolio of Genesis Drug Discovery & Development (GD3)

HAMILTON, N.J.: HAMILTON, N.J., Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Genesis Biotechnology Group® (GBG) and Contract Research Organization (CRO) arm Genesis Drug Discovery & Development™ (GD3) announced today that it has acquired BioBlocks. Founded in San Diego in 2002, BioBlocks provides medicinal chemistry drug discovery services and products to clients worldwide from initial lead discovery through the identification of development candidates. This chemistry service portfolio addition will enable the GD3 member companies to expand their full-service drug research and discovery services to augment medicinal chemistry capabilities and accelerate screening, selection, and the advancement of industry partner’s drug candidates. With offices and laboratories in San Diego, California, and Budapest, Hungary, BioBlock’s skilled team of world-class chemists, with over 100 years of combined pharma and CRO experience, will work synergistically with GD3’s existing platform of chemistry services around uHTS, computational chemistry, and structural biology.

