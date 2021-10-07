Kids With MIS-C Mount Normal T Cell Response to COVID-19

UC San Diego study suggests multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C), a rare condition associated with COVID-19, is not caused by abnormal T cell response to COVID-19 virus as previously hypothesized.

