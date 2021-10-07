Mirati Therapeutics to Collaborate with Sanofi on Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating Combination of adagrasib with a SHP2 Inhibitor in KRAS G12C-mutated Lung Cancer

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRTX), a clinical-stage targeted oncology company, today announced a non-exclusive clinical collaboration agreement with Sanofi to evaluate the combination of adagrasib, the Company’s investigational KRASG12C inhibitor, with Sanofi’s investigational SHP2 inhibitor SAR442720, also known as RMC-4630. The Phase 1/2 dose escalation and expansion study will evaluate the combination in patients with previously-treated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and KRASG12C mutations.

