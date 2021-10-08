Cidara Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Concurrent Public Offerings of Common Stock and Preferred Stock

October 8, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Cidara Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Concurrent Public Offerings of Common Stock and Preferred Stock

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced the pricing of concurrent but separate underwritten public offerings of 14,838,706 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $1.55 per share and 774,194 shares of its Series X Convertible Preferred Stock at a price to the public of $15.50 per share. The gross proceeds to Cidara from these offerings, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be $35.0 million.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

April 7, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Cidara Therapeutics to Present at the 19th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

SAN DIEGO, April 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel anti-infectives, today announced that Jeffrey Stein, P… […]

No Picture
News

Cidara Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

October 2, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Cidara Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:?CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock option awards and restricted stock… Click here to view original post… […]