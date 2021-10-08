Flagship turns to Novartis HR guru in latest addition; David Grainger saddles up to new position at Centessa while Pfizer’s Rod MacKenzie prepares to ride into the sunset

October 8, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Flagship turns to Novartis HR guru in latest addition; David Grainger saddles up to new position at Centessa while Pfizer’s Rod MacKenzie prepares to ride into the sunset
David Grainger

? In a development that just seemed to add up neatly given Medicxi’s involvement with Centessa, the brainchild of Francesco de Rubertis has named fellow Medicxi co-founder David Grainger as chief innovation officer. Diving in here at Centessa means that Grainger will cede his previous Medicxi responsibilities but he will “continue in a consulting capacity,” as confirmed by our Amber Tong on Tuesday.

“By jumping into a full-time operations role I feel I can have the biggest impact, bringing innovative medicines to patients as quickly as possible, while creating significant value for Centessa shareholders,” Grainger told Endpoints News.

Rod MacKenzie

? Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tweeted out plaudits for Rod MacKenzie when he announced the chief development officer’s retirement on Wednesday. Mackenzie began at Pfizer 35 years ago as a medicinal chemist and…
Click here to view original post