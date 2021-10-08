Flagship turns to Novartis HR guru in latest addition; David Grainger saddles up to new position at Centessa while Pfizer’s Rod MacKenzie prepares to ride into the sunset

David Grainger

? In a development that just seemed to add up neatly given Medicxi’s involvement with Centessa, the brainchild of Francesco de Rubertis has named fellow Medicxi co-founder David Grainger as chief innovation officer. Diving in here at Centessa means that Grainger will cede his previous Medicxi responsibilities but he will “continue in a consulting capacity,” as confirmed by our Amber Tong on Tuesday.

“By jumping into a full-time operations role I feel I can have the biggest impact, bringing innovative medicines to patients as quickly as possible, while creating significant value for Centessa shareholders,” Grainger told Endpoints News.

Rod MacKenzie

? Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla tweeted out plaudits for Rod MacKenzie when he announced the chief development officer’s retirement on Wednesday. Mackenzie began at Pfizer 35 years ago as a medicinal chemist and…

Click here to view original post