Neurocrine Biosciences Expands Monumental Moments™ Program With World-Renowned Artist Jorge Rodriguez-Gerada to Raise Mental Health Awareness and Honor Those Impacted by the Pandemic

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced a collaboration with renowned contemporary artist, Jorge Rodriguez-Gerada best known for his urban large-scale mural portraits, to create an original piece of art called Monumental Moments – The Hug, a nearly 10-foot-tall bronze sculpture that immortalizes the monumental times everyone has experienced during the pandemic and celebrates the human spirit, the resilience of the mental health community and all those who have been impacted by the pandemic.

Click here to view original post