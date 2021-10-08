Zynex to Display its CM-1500 Fluid Monitoring System at the American Society of Anesthesiologists Annual Conference

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.: ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in the manufacture and sale of non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring and neurological diagnostics, today announced that Zynex Monitoring Solutions will attend and display the CM-1500 Fluid Management Device at the American Society of Anesthesiologists Annual Conference from October 8 – 12 in San Diego.

