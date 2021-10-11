Artisan Bio to present CRISPR-engineered cell therapies at Meeting on the Mesa

DENVER: DENVER, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Artisan Bio, Inc. will present their STAR platform used for precision cell engineering at the 2021 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa on October 12, 2021 in Carlsbad, California. Ryan T. Gill, PhD, CEO of Artisan Bio, will provide an overview of the company’s technology platform and data from partnered collaborations. Artisan’s STAR platform provides a fully integrated approach and a novel path to market for CRISPR-engineered cell therapies, which has now been demonstrated in work with several biopharmaceutical collaborators.

