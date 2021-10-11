Kintara Therapeutics to Present at the LD Micro Main Event Conference

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: KTRA), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new solid tumor cancer therapies, announces today that its Chief Executive Officer, Saiid Zarrabian, will present a corporate overview at the 14th Annual LD Micro Main Event Conference which is being held at the Luxe Sunset Bel-Air in Los Angeles from October 12 – 14, 2021. Mr. Zarrabian will deliver his corporate presentation on October 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. PT / 5:00 p.m. ET.
