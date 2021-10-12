Araris Biotech AG to Present at 12th Annual World ADC Digital Conference

ZURICH, Switzerland, Oct. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Araris Biotech AG, a company pioneering a proprietary antibody-drug conjugate (ADC)-linker technology, announced that data from its linker technology are being presented at the 12th annual World ADC San Diego Conference – The Digital Edition. The presentation, entitled “Broadening the therapeutic index of antibody-drug conjugates using Araris peptide linkers for site-specific bioconjugation,” will be shown on Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 3:30-4:30 p.m. EDT.

