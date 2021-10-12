New Research Center Brings Genomic Medicine to Individuals of Admixed Ancestry

Researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine awarded $11.7 million by National Institutes of Health to identify genomic and socioeconomic factors contributing to health and disease in admixed individuals. The new center aims to bring the genomic revolution to all.
Related Articles
Scientists Assemble a Biological Clock in a Test Tube to Study How it Works
October 8, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on Scientists Assemble a Biological Clock in a Test Tube to Study How it Works
As reported in Science, researchers from three UC campuses reconstituted the circadian clock of cyanobacteria in a test tube, enabling them to study rhythmic interactions of clock proteins in real time and under… […]
Maternal Programming During Pregnancy Induces Long-Term Postpartum Obesity
January 8, 2019 sandiegobiotech Uncategorized Comments Off on Maternal Programming During Pregnancy Induces Long-Term Postpartum Obesity
Novel Autism Mouse Model Based on an Epigenetic Gene Developed
January 30, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Novel Autism Mouse Model Based on an Epigenetic Gene Developed
Translational Psychiatry, researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine describe how, in a novel mouse model, epigenetic regulation negatively impacts a downstream gene specifically involve… […]