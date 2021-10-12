New Research Center Brings Genomic Medicine to Individuals of Admixed Ancestry

Researchers at UC San Diego School of Medicine awarded $11.7 million by National Institutes of Health to identify genomic and socioeconomic factors contributing to health and disease in admixed individuals. The new center aims to bring the genomic revolution to all.
