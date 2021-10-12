Poseida Therapeutics Announces Research Collaboration with Takeda for Novel Non-Viral In Vivo Gene Therapies

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced that it has entered into a research collaboration and exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") to utilize Poseida’s piggyBac, Cas-CLOVER, biodegradable DNA and RNA nanoparticle delivery technology and other proprietary genetic engineering platforms for the research and development of up to eight gene therapies. The collaboration will focus on developing non-viral in vivo gene therapy programs, including Poseida’s Hemophilia A program.

