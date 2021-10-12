Regulus Therapeutics Announces Strategic Prioritization of RGLS8429, its Next-Generation Candidate for the Treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: RGLS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines targeting microRNAs (the "Company" or "Regulus"), today announced the prioritization of its promising, next-generation candidate, RGLS8429, for the treatment of Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD). The Company recently completed the dosing period of the in-life portion of the IND-enabling toxicity studies for RGLS8429; anticipates submitting an Investigational New Drug application (IND); and subject to U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance, initiating a phase 1 study in the second quarter of 2022.

