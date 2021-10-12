Shoreline Biosciences Appoints Scott Forrest, Ph.D., As Chief Business Officer

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biotechnology company developing intelligently designed allogeneic off-the-shelf, standardized, and targeted induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) derived natural killer (NK) and Macrophage cellular immunotherapies, today announced the appointment of Scott Forrest, Ph.D., as Chief Business Officer. In his new role at Shoreline, Dr. Forrest will lead corporate development and strategic planning. "We’re thrilled to welcome Scott to Shoreline as Chief Business Officer," said Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO. "Scott is a highly accomplished executive with extensive experience in building and advancing emerging biotech companies and we look forward to leveraging his background as we evolve into a leading cell therapy company."

