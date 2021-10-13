Cellibre Closes an $11.5 Million USD Series A Funding to Commercialize Their Industry-leading Cultured Cannabinoid Platform

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Cellibre Inc., a leading sustainable manufacturing technology company that employs an organism-agnostic approach to turn cells into specialized factories to produce globally significant products at scale announced today the close of an oversubscribed and upsized Series A financing. The round was led by Merida Capital Holdings with participation from Cellibre company founders, as well as, Scott Gordon, Flatiron Venture Partners, L2V, Entourage Effect Capital, and Delta Emerald Ventures.

