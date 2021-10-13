Cidara Therapeutics Announces Closing of Concurrent Public Offerings of Common Stock and Preferred Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares in Public Offering of Common Stock

October 13, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Cidara Therapeutics Announces Closing of Concurrent Public Offerings of Common Stock and Preferred Stock and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares in Public Offering of Common Stock

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced the closing of its previously announced concurrent but separate underwritten public offerings of 17,064,511 shares of its common stock, including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 2,225,805 shares of common stock, at a price to the public of $1.55 per share and 774,194 shares of its Series X Convertible Preferred Stock at a price to the public of $15.50 per share. The gross proceeds to Cidara from these offerings, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $38.5 million.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Cidara Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

October 2, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Cidara Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:?CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that the Compensation Committee of its Board of Directors granted non-qualified stock option awards and restricted stock… Click here to view original post… […]

No Picture
News

Cidara Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Concurrent Public Offerings of Common Stock and Preferred Stock

October 8, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Cidara Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Concurrent Public Offerings of Common Stock and Preferred Stock

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced the pricing of concurrent but separate underwritten public offerings of 14,838,706 shares of its common stock… Click here to view original post… […]

No Picture
News

Cidara Therapeutics Doses First Patient in Pivotal Phase 3 ReSPECT Trial of Rezafungin for Prevention of Invasive Fungal Disease in Patients Undergoing Allogeneic Blood and Marrow Transplantation

May 20, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on Cidara Therapeutics Doses First Patient in Pivotal Phase 3 ReSPECT Trial of Rezafungin for Prevention of Invasive Fungal Disease in Patients Undergoing Allogeneic Blood and Marrow Transplantation

SAN DIEGO and CAMBRIDGE, England, May 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics to transform the standard of care for patients facing serious fungal or viral inf… […]