FDA Authorizes Sorrento Phase 2 Trial of Epidural Resiniferatoxin for the Orphan Indication of Control of Intractable Cancer Pain

October 13, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on FDA Authorizes Sorrento Phase 2 Trial of Epidural Resiniferatoxin for the Orphan Indication of Control of Intractable Cancer Pain

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE, “Sorrento”) announced that the company has received FDA clearance to proceed with a global Phase 2 clinical study of resiniferatoxin (RTX), entitled “A Multicenter, Phase 2 Study to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of Epidural Resiniferatoxin for the Treatment of Intractable Pain Associated with Advanced Cancer”. The Phase 2 trial, a multi-center, double blind, controlled study will assess the “efficacy and safety of several RTX doses vs. placebo controls to manage intractable pain in up to 120 patients with advanced cancer” (NCT05067257). Three RTX dose groups (15, 20 and 25 mcg) will be evaluated against both a vehicle control group and a concurrent control group over a year of follow up. The primary objective of the study is to identify the recommended Phase 3 dose for later studies.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles

No Picture
News

Sorrento Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

June 28, 2019 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Sorrento Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock and Warrants

SAN DIEGO, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, ?Sorrento?), a clinical stage, antibody-centric biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to turn malignant cancers into manageable and possibly curable … […]

No Picture
News

Sorrento Publishes Positive Initial Results of SOFUSA® Lymphatic Drug Delivery System in a Phase 1b Rheumatoid Arthritis Study Using Enbrel

August 23, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Sorrento Publishes Positive Initial Results of SOFUSA® Lymphatic Drug Delivery System in a Phase 1b Rheumatoid Arthritis Study Using Enbrel

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today released a patient case report on the lymphatic delivery of Enbrel using the Sofusa Lymphatic Delivery System (SOFUSA), which has been submitted for preprint as CASE REPORT: Lymphatic delivery of Enbrel® using The Sofusa® Lymphatic… Click here to view original post… […]