Poseida Therapeutics Announces Leadership Appointments

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing proprietary genetic engineering platform technologies to create cell and gene therapeutics with the capacity to cure, today announced appointments to new roles on its executive leadership team. Effective immediately, Johanna Mylet, C.P.A., will serve as Chief Financial Officer; Devon Shedlock, Ph.D., will become Chief Scientific Officer, Cell Therapies; Kristin Martin will assume the role of Chief People and Administration Officer; and Lisa Portale will become Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs.

Click here to view original post