An Artistic Adventure: The Stuart Collection Turns 40

From the iconic “Sun God” to the bold “Fallen Star,” the Stuart Collection has made its mark on the UC San Diego campus over the past four decades. This October marks the 40th year of the collection, which continues to expand since it was first established through an innovative partnership between the Stuart Foundation and the university. Now with 21 works, and another currently under construction, the sculptures have become an unforgettable part of UC San Diego’s landscape, enriching the cultural, intellectual and scholarly life of the campus.