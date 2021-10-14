BioAgilytix Closes Acquisition of Australia-based 360biolabs®

DURHAM, N.C.: Following final government approval, 360biolabs, a BioAgilytix company, adds world-class virology & immunology expertise and LC/MS/MS small molecule capabilities to the company, enabling support of bioanalytical services across all geographies and development stages DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — BioAgilytix Labs, LLC (BioAgilytix), a leading global contract research organization focused on supporting pharmaceutical and biotech partners in all phases of drug development, announced today that, following Australian Foreign Investment Review Board ("FIRB") approval, it officially closed the purchase of 360biolabs®. The acquisition of the company, now known as 360biolabs, a BioAgilytix company, expands BioAgilytix’s capabilities into first-in-human trials (FIH), early-phase clinical trials and adds additional capacity by joining 360biolabs’ internationally recognized quality systems in Melbourne and Brisbane with its existing laboratories in Durham, North Carolina; Boston, Massachusetts; San Diego, California and Hamburg, Germany.

