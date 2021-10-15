Luba Greenwood takes the helm at Kojin Therapeutics, steering an all-female C-suite; Alexion R&D chief packs up for change of scenery at VC firm

Luba Greenwood

How rare is it to find a woman leading a micro- or small-cap biotech company? According to a recent survey, it happens less than 6% of the time. And all-female C-suites? Almost unheard of.

But on Thursday, Kojin Therapeutics officially tapped Luba Greenwood as its first CEO, completing an all-female C-suite. All of the biotech’s senior scientists are women too, as is the scientific co-founder. It’s a moment that Greenwood always believed would come.

“I have always had a positive look that we will have women and minorities in senior positions,” she told Endpoints News Thursday. “It’s wonderful.”

Looking back at her career, Greenwood would separate her experience into buckets. She dipped her toes in the industry in 2004 as an associate at the law firm WilmerHale, where she represented pharmaceutical, biotech and medtech companies, among others. She’s always…

