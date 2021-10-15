SAN DIEGO & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #Biomanufacturing–Resilience and Harvard University have established a five-year R&D alliance to develop complex medicines.
Resilience and Harvard University Announce Five-Year R&D Alliance to Incubate New Technologies, Launch Companies to Advance the Manufacture of Complex Medicines
