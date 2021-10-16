Neurocrine Biosciences to Present ONGENTYS® (opicapone) and INGREZZA® (valbenazine) Data at the American Neurological Association 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: NBIX) today announced that it will present key information from its movement disorder treatments for Parkinson’s disease and tardive dyskinesia (TD) at the American Neurological Association (ANA) 2021 Virtual Annual Meeting being held October 17–19, 2021. Neurocrine Biosciences will present new post-hoc analysis of pooled data from the ONGENTYS® (opicapone) BIPARK-1 and BIPARK-2 Phase 3 studies evaluating nighttime "off" episodes in people with Parkinson’s disease and motor fluctuations. The analysis found that a high percentage of study participants prior to initiation of therapy experienced "off" time before sleep, had an awake period in an "off" state at night after falling asleep, or awoke in the morning in an "off" state. Key insights from this analysis provide a better understanding of the effect of wearing "off" time on sleep and the importance of addressing nighttime "off" episodes in…

