CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) partner Biogen today announced topline results from its placebo-controlled pivotal Phase 3 VALOR study of tofersen (BIIB067), an investigational antisense medicine being evaluated for people with superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). While tofersen did not meet the primary endpoint of change from baseline to week 28 in the Revised Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Functional Rating Scale (ALSFRS-R), trends favoring tofersen were seen across multiple secondary and exploratory measures of disease activity and clinical function.
Click here to view original post
Ionis’ partner Biogen provides update on tofersen Phase 3 VALOR study in SOD1-ALS
CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) partner Biogen today announced topline results from its placebo-controlled pivotal Phase 3 VALOR study of tofersen (BIIB067), an investigational antisense medicine being evaluated for people with superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). While tofersen did not meet the primary endpoint of change from baseline to week 28 in the Revised Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Functional Rating Scale (ALSFRS-R), trends favoring tofersen were seen across multiple secondary and exploratory measures of disease activity and clinical function.