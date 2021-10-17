Ionis’ partner Biogen provides update on tofersen Phase 3 VALOR study in SOD1-ALS

CARLSBAD, Calif.: CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IONS) partner Biogen today announced topline results from its placebo-controlled pivotal Phase 3 VALOR study of tofersen (BIIB067), an investigational antisense medicine being evaluated for people with superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). While tofersen did not meet the primary endpoint of change from baseline to week 28 in the Revised Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Functional Rating Scale (ALSFRS-R), trends favoring tofersen were seen across multiple secondary and exploratory measures of disease activity and clinical function.

