FDA Grants Fast Track Designation to AOC 1001 for the Treatment of Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1

LA JOLLA, Calif.: LA JOLLA, Calif., Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNA), a biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering a new class of RNA therapeutics called Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates (AOCs™), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track Designation to its lead program, AOC 1001, for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1).

