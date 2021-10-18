Neurelis Announces Addition of Brittany Bradrick as CFO and Expansion of Leadership Team and Board of Directors

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Neurelis, Inc., announced today that it has made the following additions to its leadership team: Brittany Bradrick has been named Chief Financial Officer at NeurelisDavid Smith has been added to the company’s Board of Directors and named Chairman of the Neurelis Audit CommitteeGeorge Stuart, who has served as Chief Financial Officer of Neurelis since its inception, has assumed the role of Chief Operating Officer at Aegis Therapeutics LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Neurelis

