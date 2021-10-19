Connect Biopharma to Participate at the Jefferies Virtual China Biotech Summit

SAN DIEGO, CA and TAICANG, SUZHOU, China, Oct. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB) (“Connect Biopharma” or the “Company”), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients with chronic inflammatory diseases through the development of therapies derived from T cell-driven research, today announced that Dr. Zheng Wei, Co-Founder & CEO, and Dr. Selwyn Ho, Chief Business Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Virtual Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at 1:00 pm ET.

Click here to view original post