Halozyme To Host Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Webcast and Conference Call

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) will webcast its Quarterly Update Conference Call for the third quarter 2021 on November 2 at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT. Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer, will lead the call. On the same date, Halozyme will release financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, following the close of trading. To register for this conference call, please use this link:https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3409153/C35CE25D8E989A50B9CD4A9747276C3E. After registering, you will receive an email confirmation that includes dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call. However, to ensure you are connected for the full call, we suggest registering a day in advance or at minimum 10 minutes before the start of the call.

