HUYABIO International Launches Hiyasta as Monotherapy for Adult T-cell Leukemia/Lymphoma in Japan

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — HUYABIO International (HUYABIO™), the leader in accelerating global development of China’s pharmaceutical innovations, today announced the product launch in Japan for Hiyasta® tablets to treat relapsed and/or refractory (R/R) adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma (ATLL). Japanese patients with relapsed and/or refractory R/R ATLL have very poor prognosis. The effectiveness of available treatments, such as chemotherapy, diminishes with each relapse. Results from the HBI-8000 study in these patients have demonstrated clinically meaningful tumor response despite the advanced stage of disease. The treatment was safe and side effects could be managed with routine care. "In my opinion, this treatment is expected to address an important unmet medical need," said Dr. Kensei Tobinai, Visiting Scientist of the National Cancer Center Hospital in Japan and medical expert of the HBI-8000 Phase 2 study.

Click here to view original post