Molecular Assemblies Awarded NIH Phase I SBIR Grant to Develop a Fully Enzymatic DNA Synthesis Process to Propel Synthetic Biology

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Molecular Assemblies, Inc., today announced that it has been awarded a $250,000 Phase I Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant (Award No. R43HG011679) from the National Human Genome Research Institute (NHGRI) at the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH). The grant supports Molecular Assemblies’ development of a fully enzymatic synthesis cycle for a complete workflow for DNA synthesis, with commercial potential for implementation as a replacement for chemical DNA manufacturing.

Click here to view original post