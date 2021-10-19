UC adopts recommendations for the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence

October 19, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on UC adopts recommendations for the responsible use of Artificial Intelligence

Camille Nebeker, Ed.D., associate professor at the Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science at UC San Diego, was a member of the University of California Presidential Working Group on Artificial Intelligence that was launched in 2020. UC adopted the recommendation to guid

Click here to view original post

Related Articles