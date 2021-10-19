UC San Diego Study: E-cigarettes Don’t Help Smokers Stay Off Cigarettes

E-cigarette use did not help smokers stay off cigarettes and may increase smokers’ chances of relapse, according to a study by University of California San Diego Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science, and UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center.

