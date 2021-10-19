UC San Diego Study: E-cigarettes Don’t Help Smokers Stay Off Cigarettes

October 19, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on UC San Diego Study: E-cigarettes Don’t Help Smokers Stay Off Cigarettes

E-cigarette use did not help smokers stay off cigarettes and may increase smokers’ chances of relapse, according to a study by University of California San Diego Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science, and UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center.

Click here to view original post

Related Articles