UC San Diego Study: E-cigarettes Don’t Help Smokers Stay Off Cigarettes

E-cigarette use did not help smokers stay off cigarettes and may increase smokers’ chances of relapse, according to a study by University of California San Diego Herbert Wertheim School of Public Health and Human Longevity Science, and UC San Diego Moores Cancer Center.
Related Articles
New Study Looks at How the ?Blob? Came Back
April 21, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on New Study Looks at How the ?Blob? Came Back
How are You Doing? Researchers Hope to Measure Well-Being at Global Scale
May 5, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on How are You Doing? Researchers Hope to Measure Well-Being at Global Scale
$18M Boost to Materials Science Research at UC San Diego
July 9, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on $18M Boost to Materials Science Research at UC San Diego
The National Science Foundation has awarded University of California San Diego researchers a six-year $18 million grant to fund a new Materials Research Science and Engineering Center (MRSEC). These research centers are transfo… […]