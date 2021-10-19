ViaCyte to Participate in International Pancreas & Islet Transplantation Association Virtual Congress

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Evert Kroon, Ph.D., Vice President of Translation Research at ViaCyte, Inc., an innovator in cellular therapy and regenerative medicine, will participate in the International Pancreas & Islet Transplantation Association (IPITA) Virtual Congress’ session, "Islet Organoids From Pluripotent and Adult Stem Cells" on Friday, October 22, 2021 from 8:05-9:05 a.m. ET. IPITA 2021 will feature cutting-edge clinical data and updates on state-of-the-art research to the pancreas and islet transplant scientific community.

