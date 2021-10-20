BioTools Innovator Names KGI Alum Start-up Company Machine Bio as Inaugural Grand Prize Winner

LOS ANGELES: LOS ANGELES, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — BioTools Innovator, a new program focused on accelerating life science tools and diagnostics, announced Machine Bio as the grand prize winner of the first BioTools Innovator program final competition. The winning company was determined by a live audience vote on Oct. 14 at the BioTools Innovator Capstone Event in Carlsbad, CA. Machine Bio, a life science startup based in Claremont, CA and founded by Keck Graduate Institute (KGI) alumni, is developing the Transmembrane Protein Synthesis Platform, a technology that can produce pure protein in hours.

