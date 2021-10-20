"House Rules" Delivers Strong Initial Results and Drives Phexxi Growth

SAN DIEGO: SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Evofem Biosciences, Inc., (NASDAQ: EVFM) today announced significant initial results of "House Rules," its national direct-to-consumer (DTC) campaign with celebrity spokeswoman Annie Murphy, aimed at broadening awareness and driving uptake of its hormone-free contraceptive, Phexxi® (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) vaginal gel.

Click here to view original post