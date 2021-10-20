Magnetic Seizure Therapy may be Attractive Alternative to Electricity

In novel study, an international research team investigated whether continued magnetic seizure therapy might effectively prevent the relapse of treatment-resistant depression, compared to what is known about electroconvulsive therapy, the current standard of care.
Related Articles
Looking to the Future with the New Director of UC San Diego’s Early Childhood Education Center
October 14, 2021 sandiegobiotech News, UCSD News Comments Off on Looking to the Future with the New Director of UC San Diego’s Early Childhood Education Center
For nearly 50 years, UC San Diego’s Early Childhood Education Center has provided high-quality care and education for the children of students, faculty and staff. Full- and part-time programs encourage the socia… […]
They Remember: Communities of Microbes Found to Have Working Memory
April 27, 2020 sandiegobiotech News, Syndication Comments Off on They Remember: Communities of Microbes Found to Have Working Memory
Computational Modeling Results in New Findings for Preeclampsia Patients
July 12, 2021 sandiegobiotech News Comments Off on Computational Modeling Results in New Findings for Preeclampsia Patients
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, preeclampsia, or pregnancy-related hypertension, occurs in roughly one in 25 pregnancies in the United States. The causes are unknown and childbirth is the only remedy, which can sometimes lead to adverse perinatal outcomes Click here to view original post… […]