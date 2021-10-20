OncoSec Provides Business Update

PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO: PENNINGTON, N.J. and SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ: ONCS) (the "Company" or "OncoSec"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body’s immune system to target and attack cancer, today announced that Chris Twitty, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer, will be stepping down to pursue a new opportunity with a private oncology company. Margaret Dalesandro, Ph.D., Chair of the Board of Directors and Member of the Leadership Committee of OncoSec, remarked, "On behalf of the Board of Directors and the other members of the Leadership Committee, we are grateful to Dr. Twitty for leading OncoSec’s R&D team over the last five years and we thank him for his contributions to our significant progress towards bringing TAVO to patients."

