Sorrento Announces That COVISTIX™ (COVID-19 Virus Rapid Antigen Detection Test) Has Received a CE Mark and Registration of the Device

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, “Sorrento”) today announced that it has received an official CE Mark for COVISTIX and a Registration Number: BE/CA01/1-17633-00001-IVD. COVISTIX is a sensitive and rapid (approximately 15-minute) diagnostic test for the detection of the SARS-CoV-2 virus nucleocapsid antigen in nasal or nasopharyngeal samples of patients suspected of a SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Click here to view original post